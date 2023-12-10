Jamie Carragher likens Declan Rice to Roy Keane

Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Carragher has pointed out similarities between Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.
Rice signed from West Ham United in the summer for an at-the-time British record transfer fee of £105 million.
The England international has been a key player for the Gunners this season, helping them to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title whilst popping up with some vital goals.
And Carragher appears to have been wholly convinced by Rice's start to life at the Emirates.
Writing in a recent column for The Telegraph, Carragher went on to mark similarities in his play with former United captain Keane, who is regarded as one of the Premier League's all-time greats.
I feel the same way about Rice that I felt about Roy Keane when he joined Manchester United for a British record fee in 1993.
He has been probably the most influential player in the Premier League this season and, every time I watch him, he reminds me of Keane. He has that same presence, and he has a passing ability that is incredibly underrated.
When you think of the great midfielders of the past, they all had an aura on the pitch. Keane had it, and so did players like Graeme Souness and Bryan Robson.
I see those same qualities in Rice, who could be the difference for Arsenal this season as they challenge for the title.