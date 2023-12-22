Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler claims superiority over Michael Owen

Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler believes he was better than former teammate Michael Owen "in every aspect of being a striker".
The pair are adored by the Anfield faithful as they played significant roles during their Treble winning 2000/01 season where they won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.
Both were natural goal scorers with impressive tallies for Liverpool. Fowler scored 183 goals in 369 appearances across his two spells at the club, whilst Owen scored 158 in 297.
Though Fowler scored more Premier League goals than Owen, the latter won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and also enjoyed more success with England.
Fowler, nicknamed "God" by Liverpool fans, never received the same accolades, nor did he pick up as many England caps, but he has no doubt he was the better player.
Speaking to William Hill's podcast, Up Front with Simon Jordan, Fowler said:
In all honesty, I've always thought I was better than Michael Owen.
He was quicker than me, but in every other element of being a striker, I genuinely think I was better than him.
He could say the exact opposite but that is just my opinion and my self-confidence - I was better in every aspect of being a striker.
The duo played alongside each other for several years at Anfield before Fowler signed for Leeds United in December 2001.
During their four seasons together, Fowler scored 51 goals in all competitions, whilst Owen netted 72.
Michael wasn't the best player at Liverpool when I played, but I remember him coming through at the club and you could see that he was different class.
At the time I was upset not to be playing as much as him for England, but I didn't want Michael to fail or play badly. Of course, I wanted to play, but I didn't want him to not succeed.
I think Michael just thought more of England than he did of his club, whereas I thought more of Liverpool than England.