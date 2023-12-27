Oldham player suspended amid Christmas Day story controversy

National League side Oldham Athletic have suspended striker Alex Reid as a result of a controversial Christmas Day social media post.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram to post a short video of him and his Oldham teammates seemingly preparing for training on Christmas Day.
In the video, a couple of voices could be heard, with one saying: "Why are we here?" and another saying "What the f*** are we doing in here?"
The post soon went viral across social media with Oldham supporters unhappy with the players' actions.
Could get proper messy this. How can Reid be suspended but not Norwood for the exact same thing? Seems a tad unfair #oafc pic.twitter.com/eFnHt6Zpiy— Joe (@joerobbo_) December 26, 2023
The Latics have now announced that Reid has been suspended Reid for the post, which has since been deleted from his account.
Oldham Athletic has suspended striker Alex Reid pending an internal investigation. The course of action follows reports of a social media post which appeared on December 25.
Alex will be suspended while the investigation takes place and the club will make no further comment until it is complete.
Reid joined Oldham from Stockport County in December, 2022, and has since scored nine goals in 31 competitive appearances.