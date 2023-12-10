OnlyFans model nails Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction

Aston Villa superfan and OnlyFans model Alexia Grace has been branded "psychic" after she nailed the scoreline before Saturday's clash with Arsenal.
Villa consolidated third place in the Premier League table with a stunning 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, just three days after defeating Treble winners Manchester City.
Adult star Grace, who has been dubbed Villa's sexiest fan, not only tipped the club to beat the Gunners, but also nailed both the scoreline and the goalscorer.
The post went viral after the match, prompting a wave of messages from fans hailing her soothsaying abilities.
The 25-year-old went from cabin crew at Jet2 to a barista at Costa Coffee before finding fame and fortune on TikTok and OnlyFans.
Grace, who says she earns £40,000-a-month through her OnlyFans account, has over a quarter-of-a-million followers on Instagram, and 1.2 million on TikTok.