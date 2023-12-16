PSG goalkeeper lost 20kg after horse accident that left him 26 days in coma

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has opened up on a result of his horse-riding accident which left him in a coma for 26 days.
The 29-year-old was seriously injured whilst participating in the annual El Rocío pilgrimage on horseback in his native Spain back in May.
Rico's horse was startled by a commotion, causing him to fall before being trampled by the animal.
The one-time Spain international was placed in a medically-induced 26-day coma after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Despite the challenges, Rico made a remarkable recovery and slowly regained his strength and fitness.
Although he hasn't played for PSG's first team since the injury, the shot-stopper has been training hard and is determined to return to professional football.
Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Rico claimed he is already eyeing a return to the pitch despite the toll spending 26 days in a coma took on his body.
I'm looking forward to the doctor giving me a little more freedom because I feel good.
I want to go back to my routine and feel like a footballer again. I lost 20 kilos. I weighed about 92 and I stayed at 73. Now I weigh 88 kilos.
I take it too calmly, it is not in my power. If it were in my power I would already be [back training]. I follow the orders of the doctors, who are in charge and those who have saved my life.