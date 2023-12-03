Sex noises interrupt LIVE broadcast of Euro 2024 draw

The 2024 European Championships draw was bizarrely interrupted by sex noises playing inside the Elbe Philharmonic Hall on Saturday evening.
UEFA officials were caught off guard when the infamous porn noise played as Serbia were drawn in Group C alongside England, Denmark and Slovenia.
The presenters did their best to carry on through the disruption, but they and the audience couldn't help but crack a smile at what was occurring.
The noises went on for at least 10 minutes and the source couldn't be identified before the end of the draw.
What’s going on at the euro 24 draw then🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mE4N3YZbTQ— Ben (@SfcBxn) December 2, 2023
Jarvo69 - whose real name is Daniel Jarvis - decided to livestream the whole saga unfolding on his X account.
Pranking UEFA euro 2024 Draw with sex noise https://t.co/zAo3Q1vQmk— Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) December 2, 2023