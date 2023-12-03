 Sex noises interrupt LIVE broadcast of Euro 2024 draw | inside World Soccer


Sex noises interrupt LIVE broadcast of Euro 2024 draw

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sex noises interrupt LIVE broadcast of Euro 2024 draw

The 2024 European Championships draw was bizarrely interrupted by sex noises playing inside the Elbe Philharmonic Hall on Saturday evening.

UEFA officials were caught off guard when the infamous porn noise played as Serbia were drawn in Group C alongside England, Denmark and Slovenia.

The presenters did their best to carry on through the disruption, but they and the audience couldn't help but crack a smile at what was occurring.

The noises went on for at least 10 minutes and the source couldn't be identified before the end of the draw.

It soon emerged that the stunt was pulled off by infamous prankster Jarvo69.

Jarvo69 - whose real name is Daniel Jarvis - decided to livestream the whole saga unfolding on his X account.

The prankster was also behind the porn noise prank during the BBC's coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers' FA Cup third-round replay with Liverpool in January.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, December 03, 2023
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License