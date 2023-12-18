Shunsuke Nakamura bids farewell to football with HAT-TRICK of free-kicks

Celtic and Japan legend Shunsuke Nakamura scored a HAT-TRICK of free-kicks in his farewell match on Sunday afternoon.
Best known for a prolific four-year spell with Scottish Premiership side Celtic, Nakamura was renowned for his ability from dead-ball situations.
The 45-year-old has scored some memorable goals at Parkhead during his decorated career.
From a last-gasp free kick winner against Kilmarnock to win the league title, to that famous strike against Manchester United in the Champions League.
And although his body may be slowing down, he is still scoring those iconic free kicks.
Nakamura turned out for both Yokohama and a J-Dreams XI in his farewell match at the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Stadium, where he netted SIX times, THREE of which were from direct free kicks.
Nakamura announced his retirement from professional football in 2020, marked the end of a career decorated with three league titles and a reputation for delivering wonderful set-pieces.
Shunsuke Nakamura scored a hat-trick of free-kicks in his farewell match. Of course he did
He started his professional career at J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos in 1997 before enjoying spells at Reggina, Celtic, Espanyol, Jubilo Iwata and Yokohama FC.