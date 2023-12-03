What could've been! Steve Bruce interviewed to become England manager in 2016

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed he was interviewed for the England job in 2016 after Roy Hodgson resigned.
Hodgson departed as the manager of the Three Lions after England were knocked out of Euro 2016 at the last-16 stage and failed to make it out of the groups at the 2014 World Cup.
The ensuing search led the FA to look at a number of different options, with their preference being that they wanted to hire an English coach to take over from Hodgson.
And in doing so, that led to Bruce landing an interview for the national team job, alongside Sam Allardyce, who had just masterminded Sunderland's amazing escape from relegation in the Premier League.
Big Sam was eventually appointed by the FA, but Bruce has admitted he was "bricking it" for the interview.
Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, the 62-year-old explained:
I lost out on the England job to Big Sam [Allardyce].
I was interviewed for the job, I think I was on a shortlist of three, if I'm led to believe what the media were saying at the time. But Big Sam got it, and only last 40 days, or something like that.
I was close, but didn't get over the line, which was a shame, because it has to be the pinnacle in your career.
Of course I was bricking it before that interview for the England job, like anyone else would be. I was apprehensive, excited, to even be thought of, and considered for that role. It was a credit to how well Hull City had done at that time.
It was a testament to how well we did there. But like everyone else, when you get a job interview, especially when it's a top one like that, you're nervous. Obviously the interview didn't go down too well because I didn't get the job!
Allardyce lasted just one game in charge of England after being sacked due to dodgy dealings.