Substitute goalkeeper brought on outfield and SCORES thunderbastard

Arbroath goalkeeper Alasdair Adams scored an outrageous screamer against Raith Rovers on Saturday - after being forced to play up front.
The Scottish Championship side were facing an injury crisis, having only 15 players available for the match instead of the usual 20. Due to this, they only had four substitutes on the bench.
With Arbroath were trailing 2-0, defender Aaron Steele suffered an injury, leaving them with no outfield players on the bench.
As a result, manager Jim McIntyre had to make an unorthodox decision and brought on reserve goalkeeper Adams as a striker.
And the 32-year-old Scotsman sparked an unlikely comeback through one of the best and most surprising goals you'll see all season.
With the ball bouncing some 35 yards from goal, Adams turned and struck a sweet, right-footed half-volley that flew past Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and into the roof of the net.
Incredibly, Arbroath went on to find the equaliser through a Leighton McIntosh penalty in the 81st minute.