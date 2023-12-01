Weighing up Jadon Sancho's potential options in January

There was plenty of excitement at Old Trafford when Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021.
However, it's fair to say that the move hasn't materialised in the way the club, the player, nor the Red Devils fanbase, would have hoped over the last two years.
Sancho had a very public falling out with Man United boss Erik ten Hag that has seen him banished from the first team, and it looks like he will be considering his options as soon as the January transfer window opens.
That said, let's take a look at some of the possibilities for the 23-year-old in the new year.
JuventusJuventus are the favourites to sign Sancho in the January transfer window, with reports that representatives from the Italian side have already been in talks surrounding a potential loan deal.
The Old Lady are seeking their first Serie A success since the 2019-20 season, and Sancho could be the key to them winning their 37th Scudetto.
However, regardless of the fact the winger would make them more favourable with those looking for football accumulators today, the 23-year-old's mammoth wages of £275,000 a week could be a stumbling block for Juventus.
ChelseaNew Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has thrown around a lot of money since he bought the club from Roman Abramovich last year.
And despite the American's spending surpassing £1 billion in the summer transfer window, we doubt he'd have an issue with loosening the purse strings to find the £45 million needed for Sancho’s services.
It would be another home-grown talent in the Chelsea squad. However, the Blues could do without another body in their overcrowded dressing room at Stamford Bridge if we're honest — as they need a good clear-out before bringing anyone else in.
Saudi Pro LeagueIt can be notoriously difficult to get big deals done in January, which is why a lot of Sancho's potential options in the upcoming transfer window could be loans or loans with options to buy later down the line.
However, money is no issue for sides in the rising Saudi Pro League and Sancho could be another big-name acquisition to the growing list of players moving to the Middle East.
The Saudi Pro League's big four — Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal — will all be able to afford the 23-year-old, but it's whether or not he's willing to make that move at this stage of his career.
Borussia DortmundA move that Sancho would likely be open to is a return to Borussia Dortmund, where he first made a name himself.
It's believed the German Bundesliga side are interested in having him back at the Signal Iduna Park, and who could blame them, as Sancho scored 38 goals and provided 45 assists in 104 Bundesliga appearances.
Dortmund could do with someone of his ability as they're currently struggling in fifth place in the German top flight.
Remain at Manchester UnitedAnother option for Sancho is just riding his current situation out at Old Trafford, as there could be some big changes on the way.
Ten Hag has previously stated that Sancho could come back into the fold should he publicly apologise, which appears to be out of the question.
But what if the Dutchman wasn't around anymore? Man United have struggled so far this season, and ten Hag is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post.
It will also be interesting to see what soon-to-be new stakeholder Jim Ratcliff has to say about the situation.