Why 15-year-old Blackburn debutant forced to wear sponsorless shirt

Sunday, January 7, 2024

15-year-old Rory Finneran enters the pitch to become Blackburn Rovers' youngest player ever
Photo: @Rovers

Blackburn Rovers teenager Rory Finneran became the club's youngest-ever player on Saturday, but was not allowed to wear the same kit as his teammates.

Finneran broke Rovers' 113-year record when he replaced hat-trick hero Sam Szmodics in injury time of their 5-2 victory over Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round.

The Irish youngster stepped on to the pitch at the tender age of just 15 years and 312 days.

However, Finneran was forced to take to the field in a slightly different shirt as the one he wore did not have a sponsor below the club's badge and Macron kit supplier logo.

And the reason behind his sponsorless shirt is because Blackburn are sponsored by vape company Totally Wicked, who have been an official club partner since September 2018.

As Finneran is below the legal age to vape in the United Kingdom, he wasn't permitted to wear the company's logo on his shirt.

It appears as though the same would have happened had Blackburn had been sponsored by a gambling or alcohol brand.

