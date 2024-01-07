Eagle-eyed fans notice specific detail in new Swansea manager's 'contract'

Luke Williams has been appointed as the new manager of Swansea City and eagle-eyed fans have spotted something peculiar about his "contract".
Swansea officially announced Williams as their boss on Friday with a Star Wars-themed video on social media.
Further pictures were later released of the former Notts County boss signing a contract.
The terms of such contracts are usually kept hidden but, in this case, Swansea decided to have a little fun.
And eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the documents Williams was "signing" were a touch unusual.
The "contract" lays out three rules that Williams must follow as Swansea manager.
Firstly, Williams "must become the legal guardian of mascots Cyril and Cybil Swan".
The second rule stated that he "must agree to a Luke Skywalker announcement video" - which was actually done.
The final rule ensures that Williams will "provide snacks for the media team" during away matches.
Luke, you are our gaffer 🦢 pic.twitter.com/vmbC52ZnU5— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 5, 2024
Fans were quick to note and praise the details written into the gag on social media.