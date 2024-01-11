Ex-Everton midfielder facing jail for match fixing and paying bribes

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie is under investigation by Chinese authorities after confessing to a series of bribery offences.
Earlier this week, Li Tie publicly admitted his wrongdoing in a state-backed documentary aired on CCTV.
He confessed to paying approximately 3 million yuan ($418,000) in bribes to officials in the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in 2019 to secure the national team head coach position.
Li also admitted to involvement in match-fixing during his time as a club coach, though details of specific matches remain unclear.
The 46-year-old faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the charges against him.
The charges are part of a wider anti-corruption campaign in Chinese football, which has seen numerous officials and players investigated or charged in recent years.
Li is a former professional footballer who played for several clubs in China and England, including Everton in the Premier League.
He was appointed head coach of the Chinese national team in 2019, but was sacked in 2021 after a string of poor results.