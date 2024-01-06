Ex-Spurs ace now managing non-league side comes out of retirement and signs HIMSELF

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Pascal Chimbonda has brought himself out of retirement and registered himself to play for the club he manages.
The 44-year-old, who hung up his boots in 2019, became manager of ninth tier outfit Skelmersdale United in October 2023, to kickstart his coaching career.
Days after he joined, Chimbonda was sent off during a match and received a five-match stadium ban for leaving his technical area due to a row with an opposition member of staff.
The ban was reduced to a three-match touchline ban after Skelmersdale appealed the punishment, arguing it was too harsh.
But in a fresh twist, Chimbonda may still be present after deciding to come out of retirement to register himself as a player for the club.
This means the Frenchman can be on the pitch during games, even though he can't coach from the sidelines.
Chimbonda made 149 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.