How Sky Sports cameraman helps Jürgen Klopp avoid wrath of wife

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp nearly had an ear-bashing from his missus after his side's 4-2 win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.
The German boss dropped his wedding ring during the post-match celebrations and was indebted to a television cameraman for finding it.
After the final whistle at Anfield, Klopp made his customary trip to the Kop End to celebrate together.
But en route, he appeared to drop his wedding ring before noticing the absentee jewellery on his finger.
Thankfully, a sharp-eyed Sky Sports cameraman spotted it, and the precious ring was safely returned to a relieved Klopp.
Speaking to beIN Sports after the match about the ring, Klopp said:
It is here again! I'm not into jewellery, but this is the one ring I cannot live without.
And the cameraman who found it is my hero. You are my New Year hero for 2024. From now on, if he wants to have my full face, he can have it.
