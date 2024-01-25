Liverpool legend likens Darwin Núñez to Thierry Henry

Phil Thompson, who won seven league titles and three European cups with Liverpool, claims Darwin Núñez reminded him of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
Since signing from Benfica in a deal worth a reported £85 million, Núñez has made 73 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 25 goals.
The Uruguayan was brilliant in their 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at the weekend, scoring twice to take his tally 10 goals and 10 assists for the season.
During a recent interview on TalkSPORT, Reds icon Thompson was lyrical about the 24-year-old forward to Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil.
The great thing about Darwin, which is what fans love. He never gives up, he always has a go.
Yeah, he has got his failings but the Liverpool fans absolutely love what he gives and he doesn't stop trying.
I just think he has to be a bit cuter with his finishing but didn't we see that in the Bournemouth game?
A great move, he comes, a little bit, dare I say it, Thierry Henry-like. And he just glides it into the far corner.