Liverpool legend likens Darwin Núñez to Thierry Henry

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Photo: @Darwinn99

Phil Thompson, who won seven league titles and three European cups with Liverpool, claims Darwin Núñez reminded him of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Since signing from Benfica in a deal worth a reported £85 million, Núñez has made 73 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 25 goals.

The Uruguayan was brilliant in their 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at the weekend, scoring twice to take his tally 10 goals and 10 assists for the season.

During a recent interview on TalkSPORT, Reds icon Thompson was lyrical about the 24-year-old forward to Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil.

The great thing about Darwin, which is what fans love. He never gives up, he always has a go.

Yeah, he has got his failings but the Liverpool fans absolutely love what he gives and he doesn't stop trying.

I just think he has to be a bit cuter with his finishing but didn't we see that in the Bournemouth game?

A great move, he comes, a little bit, dare I say it, Thierry Henry-like. And he just glides it into the far corner.

