Luton manager becomes overnight 'sex symbol'

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has been dubbed an "accidental sex symbol" thanks to his post-match interview that went viral.
Edwards' Luton side sealed passage to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night after a narrow 2-1 win at Bolton Wanderers.
After the game, the 41-year-old conducted his usual media duties, but wasn't to know that in less than a day-and-a-half, the interview had been watched by over 10 million people.
To put that into context, a typical Luton social media garners between around 60,000 views.
The interview itself wasn't particularly noteworthy, but Edwards's good looks caught the attention of many viewers, especially female fans.
This unexpected turn of events has led to Edwards becoming something of an online sensation.
The boss on tonight’s performance! 💪 pic.twitter.com/pu0FYaeiSb— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 16, 2024
Edwards took over as manager of Luton Town in November 2022 and guided them to the Premier League in his first season.