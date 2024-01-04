Mario Balotelli had £1m bizarre clause in Liverpool contract

Liverpool went to extreme measures in their efforts to ensure Mario Balotelli's time at Anfield was a success.
The Italian maverick was earmarked as the man Liverpool trusted to replace Luis Suárez in 2014 after AC Milan had decided to offload him for £16 million.
But it was Balotelli's controversial nature Liverpool were more focussed on when sanctioning his arrival as the club inserted a bizarre clause in his deal.
The clause, which came to light in 2015 through Football Leaks, stipulated that Balotelli would receive £1 million-per-year should he avoid being sent off three times during each season he played for the Reds.
If during each season of the term of this contract the player is not dismissed from the field of play on three or more occasions for violent conduct, spitting, for using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures and/or for dissent... then on the June 30 at the end of each season he shall receive a bonus payment of £1 million.
Before joining Liverpool, the former Manchester City and Inter Milan forward had been sent off seven times in his career.
Fortunately for his bank balance, Balotelli managed to avoid picking up a red card during his time with the club, earning himself the £1 million bonus.
The Italian spent just one season at Merseyside before rejoining Milan on loan in 2015 and, eventually, leaving for Nice on a free transfer in the summer.