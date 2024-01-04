Nikola Kalinić signs for boyhood club Hajduk Split for €1 salary

Nikola Kalinić has rejoined his boyhood club Hajduk Split until the end of the season on a deal that will pay him €1.
For just one euro, the former Croatia international will spend the next five months back with the HNL table toppers.
Kalinić started his career with Hajduk, making his debut in the 2005/06 season, and is now returning to help them win their first Croatian title since 2005.
Now the 35-year-old is back at the Stadion Poljud, putting pen to paper on a cheap deal.
Hajduk's sporting director, Mindaugas Nikolicius, explained the situation after Kalinić's return was announced on Wednesday.
This was easiest deal in my 3 years at Hajduk - it's a 1 euro salary.
Nikola returns with one aim: help Hajduk to win the title after 19 years.
We all know what kind of situation he was in, we need to give him some time and see what form he will be in.
Hajduk are top of the Croatian league, six points ahead of Rijeka, who have a game in hand.
Kalinić has played in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, Serie A with Fiorentina, AC Milan, AS Roma and Verona, and La Liga with Atlético Madrid.