Soccer fan falls from stand during wild goal celebrations

A Maidstone United fan fell from the top tier of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during their 2-1 FA Cup win against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
The incident happened in the aftermath of Maidstone's opening goal of the game just before half time when Lamar Reynolds raced clear of the Tractorboys defence before lobbing the goalkeeper.
Naturally, the goal sparked scenes of delirium among the travelling fans from Kent.
Unfortunately, some supporters got a little too excited, with one falling from the top tier onto Ipswich fans in the lower tier.
It is understood no one was seriously injured during the incident.
Limbs from the Maidstone fans today 😂 #itfc #mufc #FACup pic.twitter.com/MKr8aVz5YV— toby rose (@tobyrosee) January 27, 2024