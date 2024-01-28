 Soccer fan falls from stand during wild goal celebrations | inside World Soccer


Soccer fan falls from stand during wild goal celebrations

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Soccer fan falls from stand during wild goal celebrations

A Maidstone United fan fell from the top tier of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during their 2-1 FA Cup win against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The incident happened in the aftermath of Maidstone's opening goal of the game just before half time when Lamar Reynolds raced clear of the Tractorboys defence before lobbing the goalkeeper.

Naturally, the goal sparked scenes of delirium among the travelling fans from Kent.

Unfortunately, some supporters got a little too excited, with one falling from the top tier onto Ipswich fans in the lower tier.

It is understood no one was seriously injured during the incident.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, January 28, 2024
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License