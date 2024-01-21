Udinese vs AC Milan temporarily halted after racist abuse towards Mike Maignan

AC Milan's Serie A clash at Udinese was briefly suspended due to racial abuse directed at Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Milan were leading 1-0 through a 31st minute goal from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, when racially motivated taunts started in the stands.
Clearly upset by what he had heard, Maignan reported the abuse to referee Fabio Maresca, who walked over to the stewards to find out what they could hear.
After briefly standing on the touchline near the fourth officials, Maignan took off his gloves and walked down the tunnel.
The 28-year-old could be seen being consoled by Milan teammates in the tunnel whilst the match was temporarily suspended.
After ten minutes, the France international goalkeeper returned to the pitch and play was restarted.
Mike Maignan and his AC Milan team-mates walked off the pitch briefly following abuse directed at the goalkeeper from the stands.— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2024
We all are with you, Mike! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ER2PnXs7pt
Milan eventually snatched a 3-2 victory in stoppages, but the match was inevitably overshadowed by that shameful situation at the Stadio Friuli.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the match, Maignan explained his decision to walk off when subjected to racist abuse from Udinese fans.
What happened in the first half is that at the first goal kick I heard monkey noises, I said nothing.
The second time I went to get the ball, I heard it again. I told the fourth official and my bench what happened. I said we cannot play football like this.
It is not the first time it has happened this way. We have to say that what they are doing is wrong. It is not the whole crowd, most fans want to cheer on their team and jeer you, that's normal, but not this.
Italian football has been plagued by disgusting racist chanting issues in recent years.
In November, Serie A slapped Fiorentina with a suspended one-match stand closure for racist chanting directed towards three Juventus players.
Romelu Lukaku was subjected to disgraceful racist abuse against Juventus whilst out on loan at Inter Milan last season.