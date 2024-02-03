Arturo Vidal returns to Colo-Colo in mind-boggling transfer unveiling

Arturo Vidal returned to his boyhood club Colo-Colo after 17 years away this week and did so in spectacular fashion.
The 36-year-old played for the Chilean giants between 2005 and 2007, before moving to Europe and starring for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Vidal is perhaps one of Chile's greatest ever players and Colo-Colo made sure his return to the club was marked with the appropriate level of grandeur.
The combative midfielder was flown via helicopter into the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, where 35,000 fans cheered and sang his name.
Things then took a turn for the even weirder as Vidal took a grandiose lap of honour around the pitch on horseback whilst wearing a black cape and a crown while brandishing a huge sword.
¡EL REY VOLVIÓ A CASA! 👑 pic.twitter.com/v2Rbd31kx7— Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) February 1, 2024
Vidal, slapping his chest to show his appreciation to his adoring fans, proceeded to give a speech to those in attendance.
A caballo y vestido como un rey: el recibimiento del Monumental para Arturo Vidal, el crack que volvió a Colo-Colo.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 1, 2024
📽️ @ColoColo pic.twitter.com/CaWW7Sb0Wi
I would lie to you if I said that I ever dreamed of something like that. It was wonderful to see the stadium full for a welcome. I'm still excited.
I don't remember what I was thinking about the helicopter, there were a lot of emotions. The Colocolino fans made me feel loved.
Vidal is one of Chile's highest-capped players with 142 appearances to his name. He also helped Chile to win the Copa América in 2015 and 2016.