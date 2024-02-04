Eden Hazard: How it went wrong at Real Madrid

Four months after announcing his retirement, Eden Hazard has opened up on his four-year stint at Real Madrid.
Hazard joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea in 2019, but he never showed his best form in Spain.
His time at the Bernabéu was plagued by injuries and fitness issues, playing 76 times and scoring just seven goals in four seasons.
There were reports he once turned up to training after the summer a stone too heavy.
In a revealing interview with L'Equipe, Hazard said:
With Chelsea, I'd just finished one of the best seasons of my career.
I said to myself, "now that I'm at Real Madrid, this is perhaps the last vacation I'll be able to take." I let go of myself like I let go of myself every summer.
Seven years in England, without a break at Christmas, giving everything, so when I have three or four weeks of vacation, don't bother me, barbecues, rose wine and all that.
That's what allowed me to reset myself to start again. Then, Real, it went wrong and that's it.
They say I was a slacker. But I haven't spent 16 years as a professional without training.
It's true that some mornings I arrived without sleeping well, not feeling like it, no desire, and when it's like that I show it.
Don't give me the ball. I'm making a square metre and I'm not moving. I don't move.
Hazard's move to Madrid was the fulfillment of a childhood dream, fueled by his admiration for Zinedine Zidane and the allure of the iconic white shirt.
I've been a Zinedine Zidane fan since I was a child. The Bernabéu, the white kit... it has a charm that others don't have. Real Madrid is special.
Beyond that, I don't think that I fit in. It's not like me. It's a bit of a "swaggering" club and I'm not like that.
I also didn't like the way we played if you compare it to other clubs. But, it was my dream. I couldn't finish my career without coming here.