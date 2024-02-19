Eden Hazard picks surprising names as most talented he ever played with

Eden Hazard played alongside a number of top footballers over the course of his career, but the Belgian made a surprising choice for the most talented player he played with.
Hazard enjoyed a seven-year spell at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles whilst establishing himself as one of the greatest attackers in Premier League history.
During his seven years at Stamford Bridge, Hazard shared the pitch with some of the club's most iconic stars including the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry.
His ill-fated move to Real Madrid in 2019 would see him rubbing shoulders with even more of the sport's greatest talents.
However, when asked on the Obi One Podcast, hosted by ex-Blues star John Obi Mikel, about the most talented player he had ever played with, the 33-year-old had a surprising answer.
I'm gonna give you one name, and John knows the player.
The only one I was saying "Wow", when I stopped playing in the young team in France, was Gaël Kakuta.
You asked me talent. Kakuta, by far, number one. Talent, I mean, talent. Wow.
Hazard and Kakuta came through their respective youth systems at Lille and Lens at around the same time.
I play against him a lot, because I used to play for Lille and he was playing in Lens.
It's a derby, it's the north of France. So me being me, we used to win every game, every game five, six zero. Me, best player every game.
And then every time we play against him, we're losing the game. He's the best player. He's the best player. This isn't normal.
I think now it's easy to say, but I think he went a bit too early to Chelsea. He was 16 when he left France for Chelsea, you know? And that step at 16 is a huge step.
Kakuta began his youth career at Lens and joined Chelsea at the age of 16 in 2007 as a highly-rated prospect.
His transfer sparked major controversy, though, as FIFA handed Kakuta a four-month ban and also sanctioned Chelsea after it was ruled the Blues induced him into breaking his contract in France.
However, it was later found that Kakuta's contract with Lens was invalid, and Chelsea were cleared of all charges.
Despite his legal issues being resolved, Kakuta struggled to break into the first-team at Chelsea, being repeatedly sent out on loan and making just 16 appearances before departing the club permanently in 2016.
Now aged 32, Kakuta is currently featuring in the second division in France for Amiens.