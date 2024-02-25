'I hated every second of Manchester United career'

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has opened up on why he "hated every second" of his time playing for the club.
The 40-year-old joined United in 2005 from Stoke City, and spent five years at Old Trafford.
He made 12 Premier League appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson, and was a regular in cup competitions after two separate loan spells with Watford.
However, the eight-cap England international, who retired from professional football last year, was far from happy during his time with the Red Devils.
In an eye-opening interview with talkSPORT, Foster described how he developed impostor syndrome whilst with United.
It was at a time in my life, mid-20s, I look back at that person who played for United then, and it's not me.
I was so wet behind the ears, I didn't understand how anything worked in life, really. But I did [feel imposter syndrome].
I hated every second of it. I didn't enjoy it. I was nervous, I was petrified of making a mistake, petrified of what the outside world would say about it.
That's a bad way to go about it. When you go into games thinking the worst, or fearing the worst, you're off to a bad start straight away.
I'd look around at some of these big names behind me and think, "How have I got here? How have I got here?"
Whilst his time at United was limited due to being a backup, Foster did contribute to the team's success by winning two trophies - the 2009 League Cup and the 2010 League Cup.
He played a key role in the 2009 League Cup final, saving a penalty in the shootout against Tottenham Hotspur.