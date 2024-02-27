'I turned down Chelsea for Liverpool because of ONE THING'

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson has revealed just what effect Liverpool's fans had in convincing him to join them over Chelsea.
In 2018, Chelsea were looking for a new goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois' departure to Real Madrid.
Reports suggested that the Blues made an offer for Alisson, who was playing for AS Roma at the time.
Despite Chelsea's interest, Alisson opted to join Liverpool for a then-world record fee of £65 million, and the rest has very much become part of the Reds' history.
Among the key factors that convinced Alisson to move to Merseyside was the a atmosphere at Anfield, where his Roma side were eviscerated 5-2 in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Speaking to UOL Sport last year, the 31-year-old said:
I think that game served as an experience of living a day at Anfield, seeing the crowd up close. That contributed to my choice for Liverpool.
If you ask me what it was like to play at Anfield as an opponent I can sum it up for you in one word: horrible.
Anfield is a spectacular stadium, when the crowd plays together it's very noisy - and in that game they were on fire.
I had a proposal from Chelsea too, but living that cheered me up a lot to play for Liverpool.
With him between the sticks, Alisson and Liverpool have won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the six years since his arrival.
