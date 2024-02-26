Lineswoman left covered in blood after being hit by CAMERA

Shocking scenes disrupted Real Betis' 3-1 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as a lineswoman was left bloodied after being struck by a camera.
Guadalupe Porras was returning to her post after confirming Ezequiel Ávila's goal in the 13th minute of the La Liga game when play had to be stopped.
It was initially unclear what had happened as Betis' staff rushed to help the official.
But according to Relevo, a cameraman was moving across the field to catch Betis' goal celebrations when the equipment he was operating struck Porras in the face and busting her nose open.
Porras had to be stretchered into an ambulance following the incident and replaced by the fourth official.
Thankfully, the 37-year-old was not seriously injured and was released from the hospital later that day.
Porras is the first woman in Spain to officiate in a European club competition in 2021, and has been officiating LaLiga matches ever since.
Acabo de ver el golpe ayer de Guadalupe Porras con el cámara del Betis-Athletic y mi pregunta es: ¿dónde coñ… iba ese tío metiéndose en la banda de la asistente camino del campo? pic.twitter.com/82LBdApFMb— Fran Navarro (@fran_navarr0) February 26, 2024