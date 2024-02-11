Qatar star produces MAGIC in Asian Cup final - literally

Qatar striker Akram Afif produced actual magic during the 2024 Asian Cup final against Jordan on Saturday.
Qatar, who previously won the tournament in 2019, took the lead with a penalty midway through the first half at the Lusail Stadium.
Afif slotted his penalty into the bottom left corner before running towards the camera instead of celebrating the traditional way.
The 27-year-old then pulled out a card with his image from his sock and showcased it to the camera.
With a quick flick of his wrist, the card magically transformed to the letter "S", reportedly in tribute to his wife.
Afif would go on to score twice more from the spot to seal a hat-trick of penalties in a 3-1 win to retain their title.
Afif scores and celebrates doing a magic trick 🪄🤯— Svetlana (@laneksa7) February 10, 2024
🇶🇦Qatar 1-0 Jordan🇯🇴. What was he showing in the picture?🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iekd0TKIh7