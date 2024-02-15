Rayo fan given stadium ban for BUM-poking Sevilla player

A Rayo Vallecano supporter is facing a hefty fine and a stadium ban after poking the bum of a Sevilla player earlier this month.
One of the most bizarre moments of the La Liga season took place earlier this month during Rayo's game against Sevilla at the Estadio de Vallecas.
Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos was preparing to take a throw-in when a Rayo fan leant forward and appeared to jab his bum.
The Argentine was deeply unhappy with the situation as he remonstrated with the referee.
Ocampos, who has played for Sevilla since 2019, spoke out in anger after the game:
WTH? 😐
Lucas Ocampos outraged after being poked in the bum by Rayo Vallecano fan
You can see what happened in the [video] images. I hope La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism and these things.
I don't think all the Rayo people are like that because they have always treated us with respect, but there is always one fool.
I hope it doesn't happen in other areas, because if this happens in a women's football match, we know what can happen.
I kept my calm because I have two daughters, I hope this doesn't happen to them in the future.
I hope that the action that has to be taken is taken, and I hope that a fool like this does not stain a set of fans who otherwise behaved very well.
And Spain's Anti-Violence Commission has now proposed slapping the supporter with a €6k fine, whilst also banning him from stadiums for an entire year.
An Anti-Violence Commission statement, via Mundo Deportivo, read:
We propose a fine of 6,000 euros and prohibition of access to sports venues for a period of 12 months for an identified fan who is a minor and a follower of the local team who was sitting in the front row, touched a player's buttock with his finger when he was going to take a throw-in.
The spectator and his companions showed a joking and defiant attitude towards the player's protests.
This serious incident against the integrity of the visiting team's footballer caused the match to be interrupted for several minutes.
After what happened, the spectator and his companions showed a joking and defiant attitude towards the player's protests.