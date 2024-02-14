Stunning Rabona! Jaden Philogene (Hull City) vs Rotherham

A jaw-dropping Rabona finish from Jaden Philogene has graced the Championship - but he won't get the credit on paper.
Hull City faced Rotherham United in a crucial match for their playoff position at the New York Stadium on Tuesday.
The Tigers were down 1-0 until the 73rd minute when Philogene popped up with a piece of magic.
Philogene, who is on loan to Hull from Burnley, sat Oliver Rathbone down with some dazzling skills before outrageously curling a Rabona over Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson and into the back of the net.
However, the goal was not credited to the 20-year-old winger as it took a slight deflection off Cameron Humphreys' shoulder on its way in.
Jaden, that is 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗼𝘂𝘀 🤯#hcafc | @McVities pic.twitter.com/tjo5RipQtG— Hull City (@HullCity) February 13, 2024
Though he won't officially be credited with the goal, the silky skill and outrageous technique from the winger is sure to make this bit of magic stick in the memory.
Hull went on to win the match 2-1 with Noah Ohio's goal in the 77th minute, putting them back in the top six.
Speaking in his post-match interview on Philogene's audacious piece of skill, Hull boss Liam Rosenior said:
Ridiculous. His ability is something we missed for a long time. He's only going to get better with the more games he plays.
It's not just his goal or his showreel moments, it's his energy levels he gives the team – he works so hard.