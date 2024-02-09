The Undertaker makes special appearance at Riyadh Season Cup

WWE legend The Undertaker made a surreal appearance before the Riyadh Season Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr took on Al-Hilal in a friendly game at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.
As both teams lined up on the pitch pre-match, a VIP guest walked onto the pitch out of nowhere in The Undertaker.
The Undertaker's entrance was full of his signature theatrics, with the lights dimmed before The Deadman's iconic theme song blared out across the stadium.
The wrestling star didn't participate in the match, but he did unveil the Riyadh Season Cup trophy and parade it in front of the fans in attendance.
The Undertaker's appearance was part of a broader partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia.
تابع الحساب الاساسي : @iT7HD#الهلال_النصر pic.twitter.com/1dbpI8Enyr— بـيـت | ALHILAL (@AlhilalBayt) February 8, 2024
Saudi Arabia struck a multimillion 10-year deal with WWE in 2019 that saw the wrestling giants staging a series of lucrative pay-per-view shows in the Middle Eastern country.