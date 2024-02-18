 Watch fastest goal recorded in Austrian Bundesliga history | inside World Soccer


Sunday, February 18, 2024

Red Bull Salzburg set new Austrian Bundesliga record on Saturday with goal just SIX seconds into their match at Blau-Weiß Linz.

Petar Ratkov put Gerhard Struber's side ahead just 6 seconds into the match with his team's first touch of the game.

The Serbian capitalised on a mistake by the hosts' goalkeeper and swiftly sent the ball into the net.

Despite Salzburg's early lead, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Manuel Maranda soon found the equaliser.

on Sunday, February 18, 2024
 
