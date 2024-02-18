Watch fastest goal recorded in Austrian Bundesliga history

Red Bull Salzburg set new Austrian Bundesliga record on Saturday with goal just SIX seconds into their match at Blau-Weiß Linz.
Petar Ratkov put Gerhard Struber's side ahead just 6 seconds into the match with his team's first touch of the game.
The Serbian capitalised on a mistake by the hosts' goalkeeper and swiftly sent the ball into the net.
Despite Salzburg's early lead, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Manuel Maranda soon found the equaliser.
Unfassbare Szene! @RedBullSalzburg geht gegen @BlauWeissLinz nach sechs Sekunden in Führung!!! ⚽— Sky Sport Austria (@SkySportAustria) February 17, 2024
📺 BW Linz gegen Salzburg jetz live auf Sky Sport Austria 3! #SkyBuliAT #BWLRBS pic.twitter.com/4T9WgGyDRV