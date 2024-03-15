Australian first active gay soccer player proposes to boyfriend on pitch

Josh Cavallo, known for being the first openly gay professional player in Australian soccer, recently proposed to his partner at Adelaide United's home ground.
Earlier this week, Cavallo proposed to Morrell on the field at his team's home stadium, Coopers Stadium.
The location held meaning for the 24-year-old, representing where his professional journey began.
Cavallo, who came out as gay in 2021, thanked the A-league club for helping him set up the surprise in a post on his social media pages.
You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically.
It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.
