Celtic legend opens up on real reason for bald look - despite being able to grow hair!

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has given an insight into his thinking for playing skinhead throughout the majority of his 20-year career.
The 38-year-old was known for his shaved head during his playing career at the Scottish giants.
Brown's shaved head became a signature look throughout his dominant Celtic years, where he captained the Bhoys to 10 Scottish Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups.
However, since retiring from playing and moving into management with Ayr United, he has grown his hair out.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Brown revealed that his bald look was entirely for intimidation purposes.
(I did it) to intimidate people. It worked quite well if I'm honest. During Covid the kids asked if I actually did have hair and I wasn't 100 per cent sure if I actually could grow it or if I had a receeder.
So I thought "we'll give it eight, nine weeks", and it started to grow. I always had really thick, Brillo pad hair. No style to it whatsoever but it just grows out like a tennis ball.
I ended up getting my first pictures going back to Celtic after Covid. Got the pictures with hair and then shaved it for the first game.
So you can imagine the media team were not happy with me.
The former Scotland international was Celtic's leader of men in the engine room and never backed down from the physical side of the game.
I made that decision just to be horrible. Not really speaking to anybody on the park. If players tried, I would refuse to speak to them.
Not being big time but just to make sure my head was focused and I was ready and organised, because if I had a laugh and a joke about stuff on the park, I probably would not have played as well as I could have.
You can be whoever you want for 90 minutes on that pitch. You can be a winner, want to dictate games, be passionate, be louder than you normally are in the changing room. It worked really well for me.
