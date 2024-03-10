Did Pep Guardiola play 4D chess in signing Man City star?

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has alleged that Pep Guardiola was preparing for life with Kevin De Bruyne before he was even arrived at the Etihad.
When Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016, De Bruyne was playing for VfL Wolfsburg, where he delivered several stellar performances.
Guardiola experienced firsthand the threat posed by the Belgian when Bayern suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg.
Bayern scouts were interested in De Bruyne, but Guardiola reportedly vetoed the transfer, expressing doubts about the player's suitability for his team.
Speaking on the Denílson Show Podcast, former City captain Fernandinho said:
[Guardiola] was at Bayern and De Bruyne was at Wolfsburg.
Bayern's scouting department says: "We're looking at this boy, what do you think about bringing him here?" And Pep [said]: "No, no, no, I don't want him, I don't think he'll fit into our team."
It seems hard to believe that the tactician would have turned down the chance to work with one of the world's most promising midfielders in recent years.
But Fernandinho has suggested it was a pre-meditated choice with Guardiola joining City as manager a year after De Bruyne's arrival.
The year passes, De Bruyne goes to Man City. Another year passes, and Guardiola arrives at City.
Do you understand? The guy knew he was going to City and sent De Bruyne there.
Subsequently, after missing Bayern, De Bruyne moved joined the Citizens for £54 million in 2015.
Since joining City, the 32-year-old has become one of the best players in world football, amassing an impressive record of 98 goals and 165 assists in 369 appearances across all competitions.
Under Guardiola's tutelage, De Bruyne has played an instrumental role in City's success, contributing to five Premier League titles, one Champions League triumph, five League Cups, and two FA Cups.
