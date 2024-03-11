Ex-Man Utd star breaks attendance record on home debut in K-League

New FC Seoul star Jesse Lingard has generated a lot of excitement on his home debut, setting a new record attendance in the K-League.
The ex-Manchester United midfielder penned a two-year deal with the South Korean side last month after his contract at Nottingham Forest expired last summer.
His popularity with his new fans was proven on Saturday after they broke the K-League record attendance during FC Seoul's 0-0 draw against Incheon United.
A whopping 51,670 fans packed inside the Seoul World Cup Stadium for the Gyeongin Derby.
Fans were so eager to see Lingard play that there were two-hour queues for tickets to the match.
The excitement for his home debut even led to a designated "Lingard Zone" being set up to sell merchandise based on the Englishman.
Fans were made to wait during the game, though, with the 31-year-old coming on off of the bench on the hour mark to replace Takuya Shigehiro.
The ‘Lingard Zone’ at FC Seoul - more than two hours to kick off here and the queue for a Lingard shirt goes on and on. They had to set up a separate ‘shop’ for Lingard merchandise because of the level of interest in him ahead of his home debut. pic.twitter.com/Ybfe7PZEPA— Stuart James (@stujames75) March 10, 2024
Speaking after the game that finished 0-0, the former England international said:
In front of a big crowd, first home game - amazing support throughout. We maybe should have finished off our chances.
