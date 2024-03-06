Kieran Trippier opens up on 'crazy' Bayern Munich links

England and Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has spoken about the rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich last January.
The 33-year-old was a key target for the Bundesliga giants in the winter transfer window as they were in need of defensive cover due to injuries to Noussair Mazraoui and Bouna Sarr.
Bayern reportedly made three offers for Trippier, with the last one being £13 million, but Newcastle rejected all of them.
Speaking at the North East Football Writers' Awards on Sunday, Trippier said:
It was actually crazy. I was in New York and I got woke up at five o'clock saying Bayern Munich want to sign you. I was like, "Well, this is a bit random."
I never thought as a 33-year-old that Bayern Munich would want to sign me. That was more a shock to me than anybody.
I just got on the phone to the manager [Eddie Howe] straight away. The manager knows the commitment that I've got for the club. I never once tried to force a move out of the club. I'm here now, and the owners know the commitment that I show to the club.
Trippier admitted Harry Kane reached out to his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate about the potential of a move to join him in Germany.
I speak to Harry all the time. Harry was texting me, of course. He wasn't pushing [for Trippier to sign], he was just texting. like, "Is it true?" Little things like that.
Telling me it's warmer than Newcastle, having a bit of banter. Harry's a professional. He wouldn't try and tap me up, as they say, but there was nothing to say really.
