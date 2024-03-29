Man Utd legend gives insight into THAT bizarre seagulls & sardines comment

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has finally explained himself on one of the most famous and bizarre quotes in English football history.
The former footballer turned photographer, actor, documentary maker, sports' coach, poet and now singer is famous for a rather perplexing quote that involved seagulls, sardines and trawlers.
His infamous quip came at a press conference in 1995 after an appeal hearing at Croydon Magistrates' Court following his notorious kung-fu kick on Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons.
When asked to comment on his assault in front of a room of journalists, Cantona merely responded with one of the most famous quotes in English football history.
When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.The cryptic nature of the comment has left fans and pundits alike scratching their heads for nearly 30 years.
Appearing on the popular French chat show C dans l'air, Cantona recalled how the phrase had thrown the British press into a frenzy.
After the [court] judgment they [Manchester United] absolutely wanted me to speak to the press.
I didn't want to but they said it's important you have to speak to the press. So I said, OK I will speak to the press, in the sense that they want me to speak - I'll say any old thing.
They wanted me to speak, I spoke. It just came out and then I left. And the press, they all tried to find a sense to it and make it all philosophical.
You know, it just came out like that; maybe it came from my subconscious and maybe unconsciously it created a sense, but the best sense of it was, you make me speak, I speak and who cares whether the words make sense.
It has been more than two decades since Cantona's fiery temper caused one of the most famous incidents in Premier League history.
The Frenchman delivered the kick that made headlines worldwide during an away game for United against Crystal Palace in January 1995. He was banned until the end of the season and narrowly avoided being sent to jail for assault after a two-week prison sentence was reduced to community service.
The Red Devils, though, were criticised for taking 36 hours to ban him, whilst The Mirror described it as "the night football died of shame" and called Cantona "the madman" and The Express accused him of "absolute thuggery in front of children". READ MORE: Fergie never had a go at Cantona - Andy Cole
And Cantona has now revealed his lengthy silence on the subject was revenge against the press.
You know, they [the press] destroyed me.
But in a way, I have had my revenge. They were all trying to find a meaning and they all asked me to explain and I said nothing.
