Marcus Thuram spotted grabbing Stefan Savić's private parts during match

Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram was lucky to avoid a red card after appearing to grab the privates of Atlético Madrid defender Stefan Savić during their Champions League clash on Wednesday.
With revenge possibly on his mind having been elbowed in the back of the head by Savić earlier in the game, Thuram decided to give not so gentle squeeze to the Serbian's private area.
Savić immediately drop to the ground, where he could be seen screaming in pain.
VAR looked at the footage, but decided not to take action against Thuram, who was substituted moments later by Simone Inzaghi to avoid further trouble.
Although Savic was clearly distressed, the two players were later seen laughing and shaking hands.
Thuram 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/z0puysA4Iu— De Catalyst of FUNAAB (@decatalystproo) March 14, 2024
