Mikel Arteta accused of insulting Porto coach's dead relative

FC Porto coach Sergio Conceição has accused Mikel Arteta of insulting a dead relative as Arsenal's Champions League triumph turned ugly at full-time.
Both Arteta and Conceição were both booked during Tuesday's match at the Emirates for complaining to the officials, and there was tension between both technical areas throughout.
And the flare-up at the end typified a night as Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over the Portuguese giants.
The Gunners made the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, but the victory was somewhat overshadowed by a spat between the two managers at full-time.
The pair appeared to embrace each other but Conceição began remonstrating with Arteta and waggling his finger at him before they separated.
Both men were clearly furious and had to be pulled apart, as Arteta walked away from the scene shaking his head.
Then, in an explosive post-match press conference, Conceição made his astonishing claims.
Any guesses on what was said between Arteta and Porto boss Sergio Conceicao? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8yFu974XUo— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024
Mikel Arteta turned to the bench during the game and insulted my family in Spanish.
At the end, I told him that the person he insulted is no longer among us.
Let him worry about training his team, which has more than enough quality to play a lot better.
Arteta refused to comment on the claims, although Arsenal have strongly denied Conceição's version of events.
