Sir Alex Ferguson becomes life member of surprising club

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been given the honour of becoming a lifelong member of Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 82-year-old retired in 2013 after a 39-year career in football management.
But despite being associated with United for nearly three decades, he has now surprisingly become a lifelong member of Bundesliga side Frankfurt.
Representatives from the German side flew to the UK for their group stage Conference League clash with Abderdeen in December.
They presented Ferguson with a club scarf and a jersey bearing his name and number 10, making him an honorary life member.
However, the link is not as random as it may first seem as Ferguson has a surprising connection to Frankfurt.
Ferguson's first game for Rangers as a player was a pre-season friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1967.
During in an interview published on Frankfurt's website, the Scot recalled:
It was my first game for the Rangers. We won 5-3. I remember scoring a hattrick with [Hans] Tilkowski in goal for Frankfurt.
[Jürgen] Grabowksi played as well. He was only 22 at the time and went on to play until '79, amazing. He also played in the 1974 world cup, and I still remember his cross for the [Gerd] Müller goal against Italy in 1970.
As manager of Aberdeen, Ferguson's team lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1979/80 UEFA Cup.
I had just joined Aberdeen for my first season in the European Cup as a coach.
Frankfurt was the better team, but we rescued the game with an equaliser.
We had the chance to travel to Frankfurt, where we lost 1-0. Bernd Hölzenbein scored the goal in the second match to knock us out.
It was a great lesson for me to go abroad.
