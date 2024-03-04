 Swedish soccer player sent off for throwing LEFT HOOK on opponent's face | inside World Soccer


Monday, March 4, 2024

Swedish soccer player sent off for throwing LEFT HOOK on opponent's face

Martin Olsson was shown a red card for violent conduct during a match between Malmö FF and Varbergs BoIS on Sunday.

The match, which was fiercely contested and ended in a 1-1 draw, took a dramatic turn in the 87th minute.

Varbergs forward Yusuf Abdulazeez was dismissed for headbutting one of Olsson's Malmö team-mates.

The incident led to a host of players from both sides furiously squaring up to each other as tempers boiled over.

Amidst the chaos, Olsson, in a moment of fury, left one of the Varbergs players in a heap on the floor with a sickening punch.

The referee, amidst the challenging situation, identified Olsson's aggressive act and issued him a red card.

Monday, March 04, 2024
 
