Wayne Rooney wants to become Man Utd or Everton manager

Wayne Rooney has openly spoken about his ambition to manage Manchester United or boyhood club Everton in the future.
The former England forward has already managed several teams, including Derby County, D.C. United, and most recently, Birmingham City.
Despite facing challenges in his managerial career so far, Rooney remains determined to continue learning and growing in this field, with the ultimate goal of one day leading either United or Everton.
Speaking whilst he was working as a pundit on BBC One's coverage of United's FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest, Rooney said:
Managing Manchester United or Everton is the aim, these big jobs are where you want to get to.
But it's a process. I have got to go through the steps and get myself back on track.
I want to get myself back into management to make sure in the next 10 years I'm hopefully in a position to go into one of the big jobs.
Rooney was sacked by Championship side Birmingham in January after 83 days in charge.
Under the 38-year-old, they lost nine of 15 games and dropped to 20th in the table.
I definitely want to get back into management. It was a setback what happened at Birmingham but I'm a fighter and I want to get back into it.
You know as a manager [being sacked] is part of the job and you will have setbacks. It's about how you bounce back.
I've had some good time to reflect and will make sure I get it right next time.
Few of Rooney's former United teammates have pursued a career in coaching.
Michael Carrick has earned plaudits for his work at Middlesbrough, whilst Robin van Persie is working on his coaching badges.
