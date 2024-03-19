West Ham star takes playful dig at 'delusional' Arsenal fans

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has come clean about his disdain for the Arsenal fanbase.
The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, whilst they're also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
But whilst Antonio acknowledged Arsenal's strong performance this term, the 33-year-old branded their supporters "annoying" and "delusional" for their tendency to get overly excited.
During a recent appearance on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio said:
Arsenal fans, they annoy me. I'm talking about my agent my family and my friends.
Because as soon as they are tiptoeing close to [winning] anything, they're the best team in the world.
It's actually unbelievable how delusional these people are!
Last year, when we beat Arsenal at home when they were top of the league my agent called me up and called me a wasteman!
