When ex-Barcelona player officially changed name to Dragon Ball character

Former Barcelona player Joan Román has legally changed his name to Goku, the main character from Japanese cartoon Dragon Ball.
Coming through the Espanyol ranks, Román moved to Manchester City before returning to Spain with Barcelona.
He made the first team bench on several occasions and was at one stage a regular for the B side.
Now at Wisła Kraków in Poland, the 30-year-old is now known as Goku Román.
In 2020, the Spanish winger announced his new Dragon Ball-inspired name on Instagram.
I am grateful to Joan for what I have lived, for all the positive things he left me, but now I am Goku.
I only ask for respect, as so many people are showing me. Always on the move, always forward.
I chose this name because I feel I identify with what it represents for me: perseverance, empathy, growth in the face of obstacles, light and positivity.
Dragon Ball is one of the most successful Japanese media franchises of all time, with its manga series sold in more than 40 countries and anime series broadcast in more than 80 countries since the early 1980s.
The creator of the series, Akiru Toriyama, recently passed away, causing a flood of tributes.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.