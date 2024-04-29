Ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss elected new Porto president

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager André Villas-Boas has been elected as president of FC Porto.
The 46-year-old won the club's presidential election in a landslide victory, defeating the incumbent Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa who held the position for an incredible 42 years.
Villas-Boas earned 21,489 votes in Saturday's election and won by an 80.3 percent majority.
The former tactician then appeared outside his campaign headquarters wearing a Porto shirt and waving a scarf.
I am very happy, proud and honored by this opportunity that you give me.
I hope to meet the demands of all Porto fans, which is to win, win titles and sustain our club for the future, which is the most important thing.
This is the FC Porto that we all want and need: strong, reinvigorated, with race and where the members dictated its change today and face the challenges that lie ahead.
We will need to maintain our courage to fight on and off the pitch to regain the place that is ours by destiny.
We have a long mission ahead of us. I work hard in a house that has to be structured, tidy and organised.
Villas-Boas, who began his coaching career at Porto as an assistant to José Mourinho, guided them to a treble in 2011 which included the Europa League trophy.
This led to him being named Chelsea manager, but he was sacked after less than a season in charge of the Blues between 2011 and 2012.
Tottenham called upon his services just four months later, but within 18 months he departed the North London side after a disappointing start to the 2013/14 season.
He has since managed several other clubs in Europe before stepping away from management and focusing on his presidential candidacy in 2022.
