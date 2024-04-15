Udinese vs Roma suspended after Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch with chest pains during their Serie A clash at Udinese on Sunday, which led to the game's suspension.
The game was level at 1-1 in the 73rd minute when Ndicka suddenly collapsed on the pitch, having clutched his chest in the moments prior.
Medical staff were immediately called onto the pitch with a defibrillator, though it was not used.
The 24-year-old was taken off on a stretcher soon after, and was able to make a thumbs up gesture to the crowd whilst being carted off the pitch.
With play initially being suspended for 15 minutes, the decision was made to abandon the game, with both sets of players and coaches showing solidarity.
Roma have since released a statement confirming that Ndicka is conscious, and that he has been visited in hospital by his teammates.
The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital.
Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations.
Forza Evan!
It's not been confirmed what the nature of Ndicka's health scare is but according to Sky Sport Italia, tests at the hospital in Udine ruled out a potential heart attack.
It is believed the six-cap Ivory Coast international suffered a knock to the chest earlier in the match and the bruise prompted breathing difficulties.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when the remainder of the game will be played.
