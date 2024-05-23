Ex-Premier League flop makes history in Europa League final

Ademola Lookman will go down in Atalanta, and European football, folklore after scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final on Wednesday.Bayer Leverkusen's memorable 51-game unbeaten run came to an end after a 3-0 defeat against Atalanta at the AVIVA Stadium in Dublin.Xabi Alonso's men were tipped as the favourites before the game, having gone an entire Bundesliga campaign unbeaten, alongside failing to lose any of their Europa League matches and progressing to the DFB-Pokal final.Howewer, former Everton and Fulham winger Lookman set the Aviva Stadium alight with all three goals in a one-sided final.Opened the scoring with a tidy finish at the far post, doubled his side's advantage with a sublime goal and completed his hat-trick with a sensational effort.

Ademola Lookman's HAT-TRICK last night won Atalanta their first ever European trophy.



He ended Bayer Leverkusen's invincible season.



⚽⚽⚽🇳🇬🦅#Uel #Supersort pic.twitter.com/ahm9BfLW68 — ỌjịUgo™️🍫👁️‍🗨️ (@OjiUgo_nwa) May 23, 2024

It's one of the best nights of my life.



Amazing performance by the team and we did it. Not got many words to say!

Get new posts by email: Subscribe