Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview, team news, tickets & prediction

Round six of the Premier League season will commence on Saturday as the campaign begins to take shape. Early Saturday afternoon will see the match week start with one of the biggest fixtures of the weekend as Manchester City will travel to St James' Park for a clash with Newcastle United.Judging by recent history, this is a fixture that may end up being one of the most entertaining matches of the weekend with lots of end-to-end action and goals galore.Eddie Howe's men know that the task ahead of them on Saturday afternoon will not be an easy one but they will not be afraid of going for a win with the Newcastle faithful roaring behind them.Last season, they had the fourth-best home record in the League and only last season's top three managed to secure more points at home than Newcastle who managed to amass 40.At the end of last season, Eddie Howe was delighted with how his team did at home and the Englishman expects his team to keep the same level throughout this year as well."I have been pleased with how we have performed at home."We have a good feel, a good energy, and we've been very aggressive in our play. We are thankful for the support we have received from the fans - the crowd have embraced our style. It's been a good partnership between the crowd and the players."The aim for Newcastle will be to make their way back into the top six this season and also make a strong cup run. Winning a trophy for the Magpies will be a fundamental objective for Eddie Howe in his third season at the club and he said that much during preseason "For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I'll be very happy – and I am very happy."I'm honoured and privileged to be manager of Newcastle. I hope that is for many, many years. I am determined to win a trophy for the football club – that is in my psyche every day."On the flip side, Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to secure another three points on the road to their fifth title in a row. They have been at the top of the Premier League for the last decade and are not showing any signs of slowing down.Winning as much as Manchester City has in the last few years can cause a lack of motivation for the team but Manchester City are hungry for more. This hunger has also kept Pep Guardiola at the club as the manager has stated that he won't be there otherwise."Nine years today in the same club is an eternity. So I want to be sure it's the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players,” he said during City's preseason tour in America."Still they run like they ran for eight years, it doesn't matter the competition, it doesn't matter the tournament and this is what I have to see.”The rival teams in the League will be hoping Pep leaves sooner rather than later but if the team keeps winning matches and trophies, the Spaniard could be around for a while longer.He will also hope that they secure an easier win this time than they did when they last faced Newcastle last season. It was a chaotic match that saw Bernado Silva's 26th-minute opener get nullified by Alexander Isak and then turned on its head by Anthony Gordon in the space of two minutes.City were able to get themselves back on track and equalise through Kevin De Bruyne in the 75th minute and a late Oscar Bobb winner in stoppage time secured all three points for the champions.

Match Tickets

Newcastle United vs Manchester City tickets can be found online for fans looking to purchase. This clash is one of the biggest of the weekend and match-going fans, especially the home supporters will want to be present for such a big match.The game will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, 28th of September at 12:30 PM. Fans in and around the United Kingdom where Sky Sports' coverage reaches will be able to enjoy the game at that time.The Premier League is broadcast to 212 total provinces in the world, which means that fans outside the United Kingdom have to tune in to one of the league's broadcast partners in their province for the game.

Team news

Newcastle will still be without their captain Jamal Lascelles and their best central defender in Sven Botman as both players suffered Cruciate Ligament injuries last season. Both players may not be unavailable for selection until early 2025.Manchester City, on the other hand, have no injury issues to worry about at the moment. They will travel to St James Park with a full-strength squad aiming for three points away from home.

Lineups

Newcastle will start the match with a 4-3-3 formation against City. The midfield trio of Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will provide lots of running power and physicality in midfield to make life as difficult as possible for City's midfield to operate.Manchester City will play with a strong lineup that includes Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol at the center of defence and a front three of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland leading the line.

Prediction

Newcastle are undoubtedly a team that is difficult to beat at home and they will always play to win no matter the opponent.They will try to upset Manchester City with their high-tempo style and catch them cold early on before the Champions can get any rhythm but this will not be an easy task.City will be sure to retain their composure in the match but they will not find it easy to play their normal game against the Geordies. It will be a stern test for the Citizens but it is one they will be able to overcome no matter how difficult.