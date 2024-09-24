Premier League preview: Man United face tough test against Tottenham
After recording a 3-0 victory at Southampton following the international break, the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on their most recent Premier League outing.
That disappointing result dropped them to 11th in the table, level on points with Tottenham who have a superior goal difference after five matches.
Online bookmakers rate United as 11/8 shots to emerge victorious this weekend, but it would take a major leap of faith to back them to get the job done.
Odds of 29/10 for the game to finish as a draw on the sportsbook connected to this reputable crypto casino in UK make significantly more appeal.
United have scored just five league goals this season and they need to step things up if they are to force their way into to contention for a top four finish.
Their profligacy in front of goal was on show at Selhurst Park and is an issue which threatens to derail their season if it not addressed quickly.
Scoring three against newly-promoted Southampton proved little in the grand scheme of things and United must find ways to unlock more talented defences.
But for an incredible double save by Andre Onana midway through the second half, the Red Devils could have suffered their third defeat of the season against Palace.
United will take heart from keeping another clean sheet, with centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez starting to forge an impressive partnership.
However, United manager Erik ten Hag is yet to find the right balance further forward and has some serious thinking to do ahead of the Tottenham game.
Christian Eriksen is not the answer in the middle of the park and Ten Hag needs to get Manuel Ugarte into the starting XI as soon as possible.
Amad Diallo produced a few positive moments against Palace, but he lacks the consistency United need to trouble top Premier League defenders.
Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are undoubtedly United's best pairing on the flanks and need to be given a consistent run of games by Ten Hag.
Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund's return from injury is a boost and he will hopefully give United more of an attacking threat in the final third as the season progresses.
While United have the ability to cause Tottenham problems if their attacking players click, the visitors will head into the game believing they can grab a positive result.
They are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Red Devils and will be eager to extend that run on their latest visit to Old Trafford.
Ange Postecoglou's side have also been inconsistent during the early part of the campaign, picking up seven points from five games to sit 10th in the table.
They showed plenty of endeavour to defeat Brentford 3-1 last weekend, with their hard-pressing style causing their opponents endless problems.
Postecoglou's ambitious methods have been criticised by some Spurs fans, but they are a dangerous team when everything falls into place.
Given how both teams have started the new season, it would be no surprise to see them fight out an entertaining draw at Old Trafford.
Odds of 9/1 for the game to finish 2-2 look well worth considering given that has been the scoreline in two of the last three meetings between the two sides.
